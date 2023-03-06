Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Gary has the latest forecast
By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 7:24 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! The new work week will get off to a nice, bright, sunny start today, thanks to high pressure over the northeast. After today, though, the weather will be a bit on the unsettled side.

The storm system that came through here early in the weekend has hit the brakes well to our east, but it will actually back up a bit in our direction. Snow showers will start up by Tuesday morning and continue, on & off, here & there, throughout the day, especially in the higher elevations to the north. By day’s end on Tuesday, accumulation of those snow showers will range from just a dusting to around 3″ in some of the higher elevations. There could be as much as 2-5″ of snow around the Jay Peak area.

It will stay unsettled with more of those scattered snow showers on Wednesday & Thursday, but with just a little bit of added accumulation, mainly in the mountains.

Winds will also be brisk out of the NNW through Thursday.

The work week will end with a partly sunny day on Friday. A low pressure system could bring some snow, and maybe a bit of rain, on Saturday. The second half of the weekend will be mostly cloudy on Sunday.

With the exception of Tuesday, which will be a bit cooler than normal, temperatures will be close to normal just about every day this upcoming week. Normal high for Burlington is now 37°.

Enjoy the sunshine today! -Gary

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Cannabis retailers seek changes from lawmakers
Abenaki traditional game called "Snow Snakes"
Teaching the next generation the decades old Abenaki game of Snow Snakes
File Photo
Third attempt at fire safety bill following death of Vt. kids
File photo
Woodstock cop arrested for drunk driving
Sharp Park
Fresh snow means time for snow tubing

Latest News

Gary has the latest forecast
Morning weather webcast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
wx
Your MAX Advantage Forecast