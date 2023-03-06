BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! The new work week will get off to a nice, bright, sunny start today, thanks to high pressure over the northeast. After today, though, the weather will be a bit on the unsettled side.

The storm system that came through here early in the weekend has hit the brakes well to our east, but it will actually back up a bit in our direction. Snow showers will start up by Tuesday morning and continue, on & off, here & there, throughout the day, especially in the higher elevations to the north. By day’s end on Tuesday, accumulation of those snow showers will range from just a dusting to around 3″ in some of the higher elevations. There could be as much as 2-5″ of snow around the Jay Peak area.

It will stay unsettled with more of those scattered snow showers on Wednesday & Thursday, but with just a little bit of added accumulation, mainly in the mountains.

Winds will also be brisk out of the NNW through Thursday.

The work week will end with a partly sunny day on Friday. A low pressure system could bring some snow, and maybe a bit of rain, on Saturday. The second half of the weekend will be mostly cloudy on Sunday.

With the exception of Tuesday, which will be a bit cooler than normal, temperatures will be close to normal just about every day this upcoming week. Normal high for Burlington is now 37°.

Enjoy the sunshine today! -Gary

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.