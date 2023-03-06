Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Jess Langlois
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 7:27 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We ended the weekend on a pleasant note with sunshine emerging for some of us by afternoon. A lot of valley locations saw temperatures top out in the lower 40s. Cloud cover will remain variable tonight with a partly to mostly cloudy sky to start the night, and clearing by tomorrow morning. A couple stray snow showers remain possible early. Temperatures will fall into the 20s for most.

Monday will be a great day to start the week with plenty of sun, especially during the first half of the day. Clouds will thicken for some into the afternoon hours ahead of the next round of snow showers that moves in by Tuesday morning. Temperatures will once again top out in the mid 30s to low 40s with the best chance to hit 40 in the valleys.

Snow showers return into Tuesday morning. There will be scattered snow showers around through the day on Town Meeting Day, but accumulations will be light and impacts will be minimal. Most of us will likely see less than an inch. The best chance for 1″ to 3″ will be in the mountains.

Several rounds of snow showers remain likely through Thursday. Friday looks quiet and there is the potential for another low pressure system into next weekend, but it’s too early to talk details right now.

Have a great evening!

-Jess Langlois

