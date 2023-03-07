Agents added to US Northern border amid crossing spike

In this surveillance image provided by the United States Border Patrol Swanton sector, two...
In this surveillance image provided by the United States Border Patrol Swanton sector, two individuals illegally cross the US/Canada border during January 2023 in the Vermont, New Hampshire and New York enforcement sector. Law enforcement officials say a Mexican immigrant who just entered the United States illegally from Canada collapsed and died on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, after being confronted by Border Patrol agents on a remote section of the U.S.-Canadian border in northern Vermont.(United States Border Patrol Swanton sector photo via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Federal authorities have added 25 border patrol agents at a section of the northeastern U.S. border with Quebec in response to a spike in illegal crossings.

The team, which started on Monday, will help to deter and disrupt human smuggling activities in the sector that includes the border areas of New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine and parts of upstate New York, a U.S. Custom and Border Protection spokesperson said in a statement.

“While the apprehension numbers are small compared to other areas with irregular migration flows, Swanton Sector apprehensions constitute a large change in this area,” the spokesperson said.

Last month, the death of a Mexican man who had just entered Vermont from Canada illegally highlighted the spike in illegal crossings along the border between Quebec and parts of New England, officials say. It marked the first death in recent memory of someone who crossed illegally in that area.

Statistics from U.S. Customs and Border Protection show that agents in the sector apprehended 1,513 illegal border crossers between Oct. 1, 2022 through Jan. 31, 2023, up from 160 in the same period the year before. But the total number apprehended along the entire northern border this fiscal year, 2,227, is a small fraction of those apprehended along the U.S.-Mexican border during that same period, 762,383.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

