Burlington airport celebrates women in aviation

Visitors at the Burlington International Airport try out a flight simulator as part of Women Of...
Visitors at the Burlington International Airport try out a flight simulator as part of Women Of Aviation Worldwide Week.(WCAX)
By Hailey Morgan
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington International Airport is celebrating Women Of Aviation Worldwide Week, marking the anniversary of the first licensed female pilot in 1910. Local organizers say it’s meant to encourage women to become more interested in the profession.

“You also don’t just have to be interested in flying for a living. There’s many different jobs in the aviation field,” said Stephanie Mueller with the Burlington International Airport, just one of the airports in 53 countries marking the week with events.

“Anybody from the public that wants to come, try our simulator. We are going to have a pink airplane contest. There’s going to be a lot of women aviators from around Vermont that are going to be here to talk to anyone that is interested in flying,” said Robin Guillian with Vermont Tech, which brought their Redbird simulator to the airport.

Mueller says she hasn’t flown a simulator in over five years but it was nice to get back into it. “It feels a little different than actually flying -- not as much response -- but it’s super fun to get the visual and see all your instruments,” she said.

During the last two decades, more women have joined the profession according to Women in Aviation International, and Guillian says there is still room for more. “We are still only 10% of that workforce. So, even though you’re seeing thousands more pilots then when I started flying, you’re still only seeing 10% of that whole number. So, we really want to open that up to women seeing themselves as pilots,” she said.

Hannah Dusablon works at the airport but hasn’t tried flying, but she gave the simulator a go. “It was a lot of fun, especially working here at the airport, having a different view of the airport. It was a great opportunity. It was cool. I am not a professional. That’s my first time doing that. I am sure a lot of kids at the flight school do much better than I did,” she said.

The simulator is going to be at the airport until Thursday for folks to try out.

Related Stories:

Vt. camp has kids taking to the sky

Vermont Tech and GE working to boost aviation workforce

What does it take to become a pilot? We found out

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mason Maltais’ life changed in 2019 when an appliance failure started a fire in his home. He...
3rd attempt at fire safety bill following deaths of Vermont kids
The woman was taken to St. Francis Medical Center in Hartford, where she was pronounced dead.
Jet in deadly flight may have had ‘trim issues’: NTSB
Officers removed the snake from the roadway to “appropriately dispose of it,” but not before...
14-foot python found on the side of the road in New York
Downtown Burlington mural
Downtown Burlington mural vandalized
The Winooski City Council is expected to become the first in Vermont-- and one of just a few in...
Winooski likely to become 2nd US city with all-LGBTQ City Council

Latest News

Burlington voters Tuesday went to the polls for Town Meeting Day.
Burlington voters consider lengthy ballot
Advocates for transgender youth rally outside the New Hampshire Statehouse, in Concord, N.H.,...
Transgender students at center of new bills in New Hampshire
Danville voters Tuesday rejected a floor vote to switch to Australian ballot.
Danville voters reject switching to Australian ballot
File photo
NH school bus driver accused of assaulting students with disabilities