Burlington airport celebrates women in aviation

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington International Airport is celebrating Women Of Aviation Worldwide Week, marking the anniversary of the first licensed female pilot in 1910. Local organizers say it’s meant to encourage women to become more interested in the profession.

“You also don’t just have to be interested in flying for a living. There’s many different jobs in the aviation field,” said Stephanie Mueller with the Burlington International Airport, just one of the airports in 53 countries marking the week with events.

“Anybody from the public that wants to come, try our simulator. We are going to have a pink airplane contest. There’s going to be a lot of women aviators from around Vermont that are going to be here to talk to anyone that is interested in flying,” said Robin Guillian with Vermont Tech, which brought their Redbird simulator to the airport.

Mueller says she hasn’t flown a simulator in over five years but it was nice to get back into it. “It feels a little different than actually flying -- not as much response -- but it’s super fun to get the visual and see all your instruments,” she said.

During the last two decades, more women have joined the profession according to Women in Aviation International, and Guillian says there is still room for more. “We are still only 10% of that workforce. So, even though you’re seeing thousands more pilots then when I started flying, you’re still only seeing 10% of that whole number. So, we really want to open that up to women seeing themselves as pilots,” she said.

Hannah Dusablon works at the airport but hasn’t tried flying, but she gave the simulator a go. “It was a lot of fun, especially working here at the airport, having a different view of the airport. It was a great opportunity. It was cool. I am not a professional. That’s my first time doing that. I am sure a lot of kids at the flight school do much better than I did,” she said.

The simulator is going to be at the airport until Thursday for folks to try out.

