Colchester residents express concern over proposed rec center

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Those living in Colchester are voting on a brand new $16-million recreation center. This is a project that’s been in the works since 2001 While everyone we spoke with says they’re in favor of building a rec center, they don’t think the town has taken the right approach.

“This proposal, this rec center, is a bridge too far,” said Colchester resident Jack Scully. “It’s too costly. It’s discriminatory and environmentally unsound. It just doesn’t take care of the needs of the people.”

If voters approve it, the two-story facility will be built on town-owned land on East Lakeshore Drive. We spoke with the Colchester Selectboard Chair Pam Loranger about this project in January. She told Channel 3 there would be no impact to property taxes and the facility’s upkeep would be paid for with membership fees. ”We have $9-million bankrolled in local option taxes,” Loranger said. “The remaining $7-million will be paid for with future local option taxes.”

While it seems like a good plan, Scully and others like Phyllis Bryden raise concerns about the pay-to-play model.

“It’s not free to us. The LOT funds are our funds,” Bryden said. She lives around the corner from the proposed site. “The LOT funds are for Colchester, everybody in Colchester.”

“A family would pay $1,200 per-year. You know, one-third of our kids get help with our lunch program,” Scully added. “Are their families going to be able to afford $1,200?″

There’s also environmental concerns about building a rec center off of East Lakeshore Drive. Some say, it should be built in Bayside Park, which was recommended by the town’s planning board in 2014. “It’s nice woods back there, nice walk through quiet woods like that,” said Colchester resident Jeff Lefebvre. “I’m in favor of a rec center, but not through the woods.” [duration:0′09″]

“It’s an endangered sandplain,” Scully said. “It’s got looming Act 250 issues. It was just a poor choice.”

If voters decide to go forward with this rec-center, the 29,000 square foot facility will include classroom space, a walking track, and multi-use courts.

