Danville voters reject switching to Australian ballot

DANVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters Tuesday weighed in on local town and school spending plans at the polls or traditional Town Meeting floor votes. In recent years, some towns have opted for switching to Australian ballot, One debate in Danville Tuesday sparked anew the question of what local direct democracy should look like.

After a pandemic hiatus, a cherished democratic tradition is back. Town Meeting Day in Danville is an opportunity to reconnect with neighbors in the Danville School gym.

“It’s the one day a year where somebody can get up and talk to their neighbors and argue with them respectfully and hash out their differences and vote on what makes a difference to them and their town,” said local resident Glenn Herrin.

Those conversations can range from dealing with invasive species to a way to support the local basketball team’s bake sale. The Northeast Kingdom town of 2,000 votes on its town and school budgets through Australian ballot but the rest of the votes are taken from the floor. But on Tuesday, the future of that floor vote was itself up for debate. The measure before voters would move all Town Meeting Day votes to Australian ballot, essentially eliminating the actual meeting itself. It’s a move that supporters say will help working families who can’t attend Tuesday morning’s meeting, allowing them to participate in the democratic process.

“They don’t get to have a voice in how things are done because they can’t get here,” said Danville Selectboard member Eric Bach.

Fewer than 150 showed up to Tuesday’s meeting, a number that has been declining in communities across the state for years.

In 2020, universal mailed ballots during the pandemic tripled voter turnout in Danville. But now that in-person meetings are back, some worry working families are being shut out. “Those are the people we need to hear from the most and we’re not hearing from them now,” said one attendee.

But opponents say nuances of local policy can only be worked out face-to-face. “I think it is important for all of us to come together to see each other’s faces and have the conversations as we try to sort through and solve problems,” said another attendee.

Eventually, voters put the decision to a paper ballot. After a flurry of activity and an official tally, the measure failed by a vote of 26 to 102, allowing a timeless tradition to continue for now. “It’s a form of participatory democracy and I think that’s important to continue,” Herrin said.

