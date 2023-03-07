Derby honors longtime resident, Super Senior

DERBY, Vt. (WCAX) - The town of Derby took time to honor one of its residents at its Monday night town meeting.

Prior to town and school budget discussions, resident Curt Brainard was honored for his nearly 60 years of service to Derby. The town report is dedicated to the 94-year-old, who has served as road commissioner, trustee, July 4th parade organizer -- and since 1980 -- the cemetery commissioner.

“Curt, would you please stand. I think everyone should give you a well-deserved round of applause,” said town moderator Frank Davis.

You can see more of Curt Brainard’s life on this week’s “Super Senior,” Thursday at 6 p.m. on the Channel 3 News.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.