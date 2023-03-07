Downtown Burlington mural vandalized

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Rainforest mural in downtown Burlington defaced over the weekend, that’s according to Mayor Miro Weinberger’s office.

The mayor says the public art display painted on Leahy Way off Church street was vandalized with graffiti.

In September 2020, the city removed the controversial parade mural laying over Gina Carrera’s original 1992 piece, which she spent weeks restoring.

The mayor says the local artist and disability advocate died last year. Weinberger writes in a statement:

“I was disappointed to see the public mural on Leahy Way defaced again this weekend. I condemn this vandalism, which is especially discouraging on the heels the significant community conversation about public art in this space and investment to restore Gina Carrera’s 1992 “Rainforest” mural, and most of all, just one year after her tragic death. As it did successfully when the previous mural was defaced in 2018, the Burlington Police Department is investigating this crime and will seek full accountability when the perpetrator(s) is caught.

The City team worked quickly to remove much of the graffiti today and will fully restore the Rainforest mural as soon as weather allows. In addition, for the third summer in a row, we will soon have a special team deployed to clean up graffiti as we work to ensure that downtown Burlington is in 2023 consistently the welcoming and vibrant neighborhood that has made it such a beloved public space for decades.”

