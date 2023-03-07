How scammers may be targeting your smart TV

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Many of us have smart TVs at home, but the added technology could leave more openings for scammers to target you.

The Better Business Bureau is warning viewers that they’ve seen more hackers trying to get into your smart TV. They say if you see a pop-up on your smart TV telling you there’s a problem with your subscription or app and giving you a website or phone number to call -- don’t do it. Instead, go directly to the website or phone number for the streaming service.

“It’s all because they want the information or to install malware onto your TV to gain access to personal information, which will then lead obviously to what we talk about all too often, which is identity theft and financial fraud,” said the BBB’s Paula Fleming.

And don’t allow anyone to control your device remotely. And if they ask you to pay any fees -- especially with gift cards -- it’s likely a scam.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

