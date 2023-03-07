It’s Town Meeting Day

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Tuesday’s Town Meeting Day will feel more like years past.

Members of the Vermont League of Cities and Towns say it will have a pre-pandemic vibe.

The group estimates 182 cities and towns will use some sort of floor voting with an estimated 69 of them holding pure floor meetings.

That’s the most since 2019.

That means most Vermonters will be voting via Australian, or secret ballot. But not everyone will be voting today.

The VLCT says it believes five municipalities appear to have postponed Town Meeting. That includes Isle La Motte, Sheffield, Wardsboro, Vershire and the town of Windham.

Channel 3 This Morning is on from 4:30-7 a.m. with live coverage of what's on the ballot.

