It’s Town Meeting Day

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Tuesday’s Town Meeting Day will feel more like years past.

Members of the Vermont League of Cities and Towns say it will have a pre-pandemic vibe.

The group estimates 182 cities and towns will use some sort of floor voting with an estimated 69 of them holding pure floor meetings.

That’s the most since 2019.

That means most Vermonters will be voting via Australian, or secret ballot. But not everyone will be voting today.

The VLCT says it believes five municipalities appear to have postponed Town Meeting. That includes Isle La Motte, Sheffield, Wardsboro, Vershire and the town of Windham.

Channel 3 This Morning is on from 4:30-7 a.m. with live coverage of what’s on the ballot.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mason Maltais’ life changed in 2019 when an appliance failure started a fire in his home. He...
3rd attempt at fire safety bill following deaths of Vermont kids
The woman was taken to St. Francis Medical Center in Hartford, where she was pronounced dead.
Jet in deadly flight may have had ‘trim issues’: NTSB
A business jet was buffeted by severe turbulence, killing a passenger.
1 killed when business jet encounters severe turbulence
Officers removed the snake from the roadway to “appropriately dispose of it,” but not before...
14-foot python found on the side of the road in New York
The Winooski City Council is expected to become the first in Vermont-- and one of just a few in...
Winooski likely to become 2nd US city with all-LGBTQ City Council

Latest News

Proposed Colchester Rec Center
Colchester residents express concern over proposed rec center
colchester rec center proposal site
Colchester residents express concern over proposed rec center
rainforest mural
Downtown Burlington mural vandalized
Downtown Burlington mural
Downtown Burlington mural vandalized