Live Free, But Dry: No NH booze during Maine-to-Boston train

Riders on an Amtrak train that runs from Maine to Boston will soon have to hold off on buying...
Riders on an Amtrak train that runs from Maine to Boston will soon have to hold off on buying alcoholic beverages during the 35-mile stretch of the trip that goes through New Hampshire. - File photo(WAFB)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Riders on an Amtrak train that runs from Maine to Boston will soon have to hold off on buying alcoholic beverages during the 35-mile stretch of the trip that goes through New Hampshire.

The Amtrak Downeaster takes passengers 145 miles from Brunswick, Maine, to Boston. The train includes a cafe car that serves alcohol.

However, the New Hampshire Liquor Commission has told the Northern New England Passenger Rail Authority that the train can’t serve alcohol during the New Hampshire stretch of the journey.

The change is set to go on the books on March 20, the Portland Press Herald reported. It stems from a New Hampshire law that forbids serving alcohol that hasn’t been purchased in the state.

The company that provides the train’s food and beverage service, Mansfield, Massachusetts-based NexDine Hospitality, buys its alcoholic drinks for the 145-mile run in Maine, the paper reported.

The train brings hundreds of thousands of passengers to Boston every year and its advertising sometimes plays up the ability to relax with a drink during the ride. It’s a popular alternative for sports and concerts because it terminates steps from TD Garden, one of New England’s biggest performance venues.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Mason Maltais’ life changed in 2019 when an appliance failure started a fire in his home. He...
3rd attempt at fire safety bill following deaths of Vermont kids
The woman was taken to St. Francis Medical Center in Hartford, where she was pronounced dead.
Jet in deadly flight may have had ‘trim issues’: NTSB
The Winooski City Council is expected to become the first in Vermont-- and one of just a few in...
Winooski likely to become 2nd US city with all-LGBTQ City Council
Officers removed the snake from the roadway to “appropriately dispose of it,” but not before...
14-foot python found on the side of the road in New York
A business jet was buffeted by severe turbulence, killing a passenger.
1 killed when business jet encounters severe turbulence

Latest News

File photo
NH school bus driver accused of assaulting students with disabilities
UEFA soccer coverage to move Channel 3 News at 4 to WYCI
New Hampshire’s Attorney General is calling TikTok toxic.
N.H. A.G. calls for TikTok investigation
On Town Meeting Day in Vermont, budgets, projects, and leaders will be voted on, but so will...
Tradition or Turnout: Communities consider future of Town Meeting Day voting style