N.H. A.G. calls for TikTok investigation

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire’s Attorney General is calling TikTok toxic.

Ag. John Formella has joined 46 other Attorneys General in asking a state court to order the social media app to fully comply with an ongoing investigation into whether the company violated consumer protection laws.

Formella said kids spend hours on social media platforms and that they are exposed to harmful content, including potentially deadly viral challenges, bullying, sex, and drugs.

He wants an investigation into whether TikTok engaged in “deceptive, unfair, and unconscionable conduct that harmed the mental health of TikTok users.”

