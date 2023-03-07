‘That’s him’: Man’s missing dog found more than 1,500 miles away

Texas dog owner reunites with pit bull after the animal was found more than 1,500 miles away. (Source: KWTX)
By Alex Fulton and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - A dog owner in Texas says has been reunited with his best friend weeks after the animal went missing.

In late January, Kenneth Green said he arrived home from work and found his backyard gate open with his pit bull named Bruassard not there.

“The neighbors usually bring him back if he gets out or gets lost,” Green said. “But he never turned up.”

Green said he was starting to give up after his dog’s disappearance but a call with a New York area code changed that.

He said his search began in Texas while posting about 100 missing dog flyers around the neighborhood.

“He [Bruassard] was a part of the family. Everybody was trying to make peace with it but it was hard,” Green said. “You walk into the house, and he was not running up to you.”

But Green said he got a call from an animal shelter in Niagara Falls, New York, about five weeks after Bruassard went missing.

“They said, ‘We scanned his microchip, and your information came up,’” Green said. “I asked them to take a picture of him and I was like that’s him!”

Green took the nearly 1,550-mile drive to pick up his furry friend from investigator John Bondi at the shelter. The detective said he found Bruassard roaming around the Lewiston area, which is a small retirement community outside of Niagara Falls.

“To find an animal dumped in our area doesn’t happen very often,” Bondi said. “It was very different for us.”

Green said he isn’t sure how his dog ended up north but is thankful to have a reunion.

“Any word that has to deal with euphoria is how I feel,” he said.

Green encourages everyone to microchip their pets, just in case they ever go missing.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

