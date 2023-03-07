Tradition or Turnout: Communities consider future of Town Meeting Day voting style

DANVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - On Town Meeting Day in Vermont, budgets, projects, and leaders will be voted on, but so will the way voters make their voices heard.

The tradition has been evolving for decades, and COVID-19 changed the way some people vote. The Vermont League of Cities and Towns says this year will feel more like it did pre-pandemic, with 182 cities and towns having at least a partial in-person floor meeting at or on Town Meeting Day. VLCT says it’s a major jump from last year, when only an estimated 63 in-person meetings were held. Despite the jump, 18 communities are looking to permanently change their voting style, to partial or full Australian ballot.

Danvillians will be spending part of Town Meeting Day talking about the future of their Town Meeting Day. One item on the ballot is whether the town should abandon the traditional floor vote, and replace it with an Australian ballot.

“It relieves the pressure, in some sense that you have to tell everybody what you’re voting for. If I vote yes on something that’s controversial. Or I vote no on something that’s controversial,” said Danville select board chair Eric Bach.

Danville Select Board Chair Eric Bach said the town used the Australian ballot system the past two Town Meetings due to the pandemic. They’re back to normal this year, but say they saw three times the amount of traditional participation through the Australian ballot method.

“We’re getting a broader scope of what people are looking for. We’re also seeing differences in the outcomes, you know, things aren’t passing with flying colors,” said Bach.

Another reason is that many don’t have the day off, making it hard for people to leave work and vote when there isn’t a specific time for each article to be discussed.

Voter participation is driving a change in East Montpelier as well, even as they stay with the traditional meeting.

“Our select board has decided to mail out ballots this year as well so that more people have the opportunity to vote on items like who’s going to represent them, their elected officials, and big-ticket items like the budget,” said East Montpelier town clerk Rosie Laquerre.

The roughly 2,300 voters can do so in person through Australian ballot and via mail for some items, and others on the floor. Town Clerk Rosie Laquerre said historically over the past decade, roughly 250 people vote for in-person items.

“People feel tradition is important in that they like to have the in-person town meeting,” said Laquerre.

Vermont Secretary of State Copeland Hanzas says many communities statewide are planning to go back to traditional styles of Town Meeting this year.

“What we see is that there’s just a different flavor in each community,” said Sec. Copeland Hanzas.

According to the Vermont League of Cities and Towns, 64 towns are doing Australian ballot style only, roughly 69 will have a purely in-person town meeting, and the rest are a mix of both.

“What the pandemic did though, was it taught us that there, there is a different way and it forced most communities to try something different back in 2021,” said Copeland Hanzas.

The Vermont League of Cities and towns says Danville, and 17 other communities, Bakersfield, Bethel, Bradford, Bridgewater, Coventry, Craftsbury, Danville, Essex Town, Franklin, Highgate, Ira, Jay, Marlboro, Marshfield, Rockingham, Stafford, Williamstown, and Wilmington are voting to permanently change to partial or full Australian ballot voting in future years.

