BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! We got the new work week off to a great start yesterday with all that sunshine, although those brisk north winds still made it feel a little chilly.

The weather will be different on this Town Meeting Day. Instead of sunshine, like yesterday, it is going to be cloudy with on-and-off, here-and-there snow showers. Those snow showers will mainly be in the higher elevations, and especially to the north. By the end of the day, there will be just a dusting to around 3″ of new snow in some of the higher elevations. The area around Jay Peak will get the most, about 2-5″ of new snow.

This weather pattern, along with those persistent, blustery NNW winds, will be with us right through Thursday.

We will catch a break on Friday with partly sunny skies.

We are watching a storm system for the weekend. Right now, it looks like it will stay mainly to our south, keeping any snow along with it. But if it takes a jog to the north, we may get some snow out of that system. Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be narrowing down the track of that storm over the next few days.

Daylight Saving Time begins this weekend! Don’t forget to set your clocks AHEAD one hour (”spring forward”) late Saturday night or Sunday morning (2:00 AM Sunday is the official start of DST). And as always, this is a good opportunity to also change the batteries in your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors. -Gary

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.