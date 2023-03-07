BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It felt much more like winter on this Town Meeting Day compared to yesterday. Temperatures struggled to get out of the 20s in most places and a stiff breeze made it feel colder. We’ve also seen numerous rounds of snow showers pivoting through the area. Snow showers will continue tonight and there will be rounds of scattered snow showers moving through the area through Thursday.

Impacts from snow showers will remain minimal for most. Not everyone will see them, especially across sections of southern Vermont. Valley locations could see a dusting to an inch at most over the course of the next couple days. Sections of northern Vermont including the northern Green Mountains and northern parts of the NEK can expect more persistent showers and even some periods of steadier snow. Totals there could exceed an inch and be as high as 3″. Locally higher totals are possible in places like Jay Peak.

Wednesday will be another cloudy day with snow showers in those favored northern areas. Thursday will be very similar. Temperatures gradually creep back into the upper 30s by Friday. Friday will be a quiet day with possible breaks of sun.

We continue to monitor a storm expected to impact parts of the northeast this weekend. As of right now, the most likely scenario is for the bulk of the action to pass south of the area. If the storm track shifts north, impacts would increase. Stay with us over the next couple days as we continue to refine the forecast.

-Jess Langlois

