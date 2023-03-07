BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After another lovely day with highs in the low 40s for many and plenty of sun, tomorrow will feel much more like winter again. Over the next few days, we’ll see multiple rounds of snow showers pivoting into our area from around low pressure centered to our northeast.

Clouds will increase overnight with temperatures falling into the 20s for most. A few teens are possible in the known cold spots of the Adirondacks. The chance for snow showers will develop first across northeastern areas and the northern Green Mountains early Tuesday morning. Rounds of snow showers develop area-wide as the day goes on.

Multiple rounds of snow showers will pivot through the area between Tuesday and Thursday. While everyone has the potential to see flakes and some minor accumulations, the best chance to see more than an inch would be outside the broader valleys of the northern half of the area. Higher terrain spots of the northern Greens and NEK will likely pick up 1″ to 3″ over the course of a couple days. Other spots along Lake Champlain will likely see a dusting to an inch. Valleys of southern VT will struggle to get any. The exception will be areas like Jay Peak that could see up to 5″

Snow showers will not be constant during the Tuesday to Thursday time period, but there will be several rounds. Snow showers end before Friday. We are watching another system for the weekend, but there is too much variability in potential track to talk details yet.

Temperatures will be cooler Tuesday in the low 30s. By Wednesday most spots will be back in the mid 30s and we can expect highs in the mid to upper 30s most days thereafter.

Have a great night!

-Jess Langlois

