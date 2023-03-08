Barre low-ball school budget fails

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Barre voters on Tuesday shot down the district’s school budget.

The budget failed by a vote of 769 to 454. While the intention of voters remains unclear, the vote follows a local campaign asking residents to defeat the budget because the board didn’t ask for more.

Barre Unified Union School District Superintendent Chris Hennessey last fall pitched an 8.6% increase in the school budget. After weeks of negotiations, the school board decided to trim that request and put a 1.5% increase before voters on Town Meeting Day. The $53 million budget proposal came out to $17,000 per pupil, one of the lowest in the state.

