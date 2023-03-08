Barre low-ball school budget fails

Barre school budget battle
Barre school budget battle(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 8:57 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Barre voters on Tuesday shot down the district’s school budget.

The budget failed by a vote of 769 to 454. While the intention of voters remains unclear, the vote follows a local campaign asking residents to defeat the budget because the board didn’t ask for more.

Barre Unified Union School District Superintendent Chris Hennessey last fall pitched an 8.6% increase in the school budget. After weeks of negotiations, the school board decided to trim that request and put a 1.5% increase before voters on Town Meeting Day. The $53 million budget proposal came out to $17,000 per pupil, one of the lowest in the state.

Related Story:

Public campaign takes aim at Barre school board for low-balling budget

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mason Maltais’ life changed in 2019 when an appliance failure started a fire in his home. He...
3rd attempt at fire safety bill following deaths of Vermont kids
The woman was taken to St. Francis Medical Center in Hartford, where she was pronounced dead.
Jet in deadly flight may have had ‘trim issues’: NTSB
Officers removed the snake from the roadway to “appropriately dispose of it,” but not before...
14-foot python found on the side of the road in New York
Downtown Burlington mural
Downtown Burlington mural vandalized
The Winooski City Council is expected to become the first in Vermont-- and one of just a few in...
Winooski likely to become 2nd US city with all-LGBTQ City Council

Latest News

The Killington Ski Resort.
Killington voters approve plan to enable resort growth
Residents of Essex and Winooski on Tuesday approved a charter change that would provide “just...
‘Just cause’ eviction protections pass in Essex, Winooski; fail in Brattleboro
File photo
Voters decide on key mayoral races
Burlington
Burlington petition charter changes fail; Dems have majority on Council, mayor’s office