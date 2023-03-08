Calais residents approve $450K bond to rebuild Curtis Pond Dam

CALAIS, Vt. (WCAX) - Calais residents Tuesday approved a $450,000 bond to save the Curtis Pond Dam, a popular boating and swimming spot.

The dilapidated “orphan dam” has needed work for years. Last year, the Curtis Pond Association was trying to figure out how to save the dam, which would entail putting in a concrete dam on its upside to prevent it from tilting every time there’s a storm. The association has already raised nearly $250,000.

Voters approved by a 451 to 237 margin a $450,000 bond to cover construction costs. It’s a 30-year bond that is paid over time by tax dollars, around $17 per property.

