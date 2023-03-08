Castleton votes down cannabis for 3rd time

CASTLETON, Vt. (WCAX) - Castleton voters for the third time have voted down allowing retail cannabis sales.

Tuesday’s Town Meeting Day vote tally was 402 to 335, a margin of 67 votes.

The first vote on the issue last March failed by 45 votes and a revote in April failed by just 15.

Nearly six months into Vermont’s legal cannabis marketplace, Castleton is among more than a dozen towns in the state that have rejected retail sales.

