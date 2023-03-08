Castleton votes down cannabis for 3rd time

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASTLETON, Vt. (WCAX) - Castleton voters for the third time have voted down allowing retail cannabis sales.

Tuesday’s Town Meeting Day vote tally was 402 to 335, a margin of 67 votes.

The first vote on the issue last March failed by 45 votes and a revote in April failed by just 15.

Nearly six months into Vermont’s legal cannabis marketplace, Castleton is among more than a dozen towns in the state that have rejected retail sales.

Related Stories:

Barre, Essex, Manchester among communities to approve retail cannabis sales

Voters in 40 Vt. towns to consider retail pot market in their communities

Vermont colleges begin offering classes in cannabis

Castleton University to offer cannabis studies certification

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Downtown Burlington mural
Downtown Burlington mural vandalized
Burlington
Big wins for Burlington Dems; voters strike down police oversight charter change
Officers removed the snake from the roadway to “appropriately dispose of it,” but not before...
14-foot python found on the side of the road in New York
Chad Paquette
Winooski man facing burglary charges
File photo
NH school bus driver accused of assaulting students with disabilities

Latest News

Randolph rejects resurrecting police department
An investigation is underway after fire ripped through a home in Richford.
Fire destroys Richford home
New Hampshire National Guard soldiers and airmen are working at the state prison for men in...
NH National Guard helping state prison due to staff shortage
UEFA soccer coverage to move Channel 3 News at 4pm to WYCI