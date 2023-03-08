Colchester residents approve rec center

Artist's rendering
Artist's rendering(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 8:33 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Colchester residents Tuesday voted to approve a brand new $16 million recreation center.

The measure was approved by a vote of 1763 to 1316.

The project has been in the works since 2001. The two-story facility will be built on town-owned land on East Lakeshore Drive. The 29,000-square-foot facility will include classroom space, a walking track, and multi-use courts.

Officials say there would be no impact on property taxes and the facility’s upkeep would be paid for with membership fees.

Some residents have said while they’re in favor of the center, they are concerned about that pay-to-play model. Critics also claim the development would have Act 250 issues, but town officials say the five-acre project is not subject to Act 250 review.

