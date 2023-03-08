EMS departments take steps to stem staffing crisis

ALBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - Making sure Vermonters get the emergency services they need was at the forefront of some communities on Town Meeting Day. That includes discussions to bolster EMS response in communities in Grand Isle and Franklin Counties.

“This is a necessity -- it’s a necessary service. It has to be provided to the citizens,” said Peter Brescia, who was recently tasked with leading the newly formed Alburgh Rescue Inc., which serves the village and towns of Alburgh as well as Isle La Motte.

On Town Meeting Day, the community voted for a $300,000 plan to split the rescue squad from the fire department.

“One option was to ask for funding and become independent and hire some folks. Other options were to look at the surrounding ambulance services and their availability,” Brescia said. He says the move will allow the EMS service to bring in full-time staff that are available to respond to higher call volume. Last year, the department was called 450 times but was only able to respond to 350 because they didn’t have enough staff. Mutual aid picked up the remaining 100 calls.

“Response times -- which is really what we’re trying to minimize here by building a facility where we can have folks staffed, if not 12 hours a day, then 24/7,” Brescia said.

Other volunteer departments -- including Georgia Fire and Rescue -- also passed EMS-related budget items. Georgia authorized $90,000 to hire a full-time position because they can’t find enough volunteers.

“We’re basically really dependent on folks coming from their homes or dropping what they do and just coming to the fire station. But as time has gone on, that begins to be a lot harder for people to do,” said Georgia Fire Chief Keith Baker. He says the new hire will work in dual roles as both a firefighter and EMT.

The challenges surrounding these departments have not gone unnoticed at the Statehouse this session. A House bill would fund ambulance services and address turnover within departments across the state.

“Overall, it provides a placeholder of $20 million to provide short-term funding while we study the long-term system,” said Rep. Katherine Sims, D-Craftsbury. She says the bill would also increase the Medicaid reimbursement rate for when patients are cared for but not taken to the hospital.

In Alburgh, fire officials hope to move their operation to a separate building in town once the plans and funding are in place.

