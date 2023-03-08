Essex voters approve budget with big property tax increase

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Voters in the town of Essex have approved a budget that means a big property tax increase.

Preliminary results show the $15 million budget passed on a count of 657-303 on Town Meeting Day.

That will raise taxes by 22%.

The town of Essex lost 41% of its tax base when the now-city of Essex Junction voted to separate a year and a half ago. This is the first budget where the two are officially separated.

