Essex voters approve budget with big property tax increase

Voters in the town of Essex have approved a budget that means a big property tax increase.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 8:10 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Preliminary results show the $15 million budget passed on a count of 657-303 on Town Meeting Day.

That will raise taxes by 22%.

The town of Essex lost 41% of its tax base when the now-city of Essex Junction voted to separate a year and a half ago. This is the first budget where the two are officially separated.

