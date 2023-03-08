Fire destroys Richford home

RICHFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - An investigation is underway after a fire ripped through a house in Richford, and crews are still searching for the home’s resident.

The Richford fire chief says they responded shortly after 4 a.m. Wednesday to the home at the corner of Union and South streets, and found the house fully engulfed.

The home was destroyed.

Officials say one person was living at the home but they have not yet confirmed whether that person made it out safely or died in the home.

Investigators were still at the scene at noontime on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.