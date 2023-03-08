Formerly incarcerated women to find work and housing through new program

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A trial program intended to lower the barriers that imprisoned women face as they reenter society is now underway.

The program, Building Employment and Meaning, or BEAM, will work with women who are leaving the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington, Vermont’s only prison for women. The program is based on the belief that, to succeed, former prisoners need help not just with a job but also with housing, transportation, and underlying issues, such as substance-use disorder.

Darren Perron spoke with Seven Days’ Rachel Hellman, who wrote about the program in this week’s issue.

