Hassan calls to slow government spending amid national debt concerns
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 8:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan wants to cut down on wasteful government spending.
She joined other lawmakers in a bill called the Identifying and Eliminating Wasteful Programs Act.
It would create a system that identifies wasteful programs and helps Congress come up with legislation to do away with them.
“Cutting down on wasteful government spending is commonsense, and it’s why I helped bring together members in both chambers and on both sides of the aisle to introduce legislation to save taxpayer dollars,” Hassan, D-New Hampshire, said in a statement.
Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.