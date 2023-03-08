Hassan calls to slow government spending amid national debt concerns

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan wants to cut down on wasteful government spending.

She joined other lawmakers in a bill called the Identifying and Eliminating Wasteful Programs Act.

It would create a system that identifies wasteful programs and helps Congress come up with legislation to do away with them.

“Cutting down on wasteful government spending is commonsense, and it’s why I helped bring together members in both chambers and on both sides of the aisle to introduce legislation to save taxpayer dollars,” Hassan, D-New Hampshire, said in a statement.

