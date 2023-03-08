Hoopcats punch ticket back to America East title game

UVM blasts Binghamton at Patrick
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 12:06 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For the seventh time in the last eight years, the UVM men’s basketball team has earned the right to play for the America East title. The latest trip coming after a 79-57 beatdown of fifth-seeded Binghamton Tuesday night in the conference semifinals at Patrick.

The Bearcats hung close for a little while, but after leading just 12-10, UVM exploded on a 27-8 run to close the first half and put the game out of reach. Dylan Penn knocked down four three-pointers in the first half alone en route to 26 points to lead all scorers. Kam Gibson straddled halftime on a person 13-point scoring run and ended with 15.

The Cats will seek a fifth America East Tournament championship in seven seasons when they welcome UMass-Lowell into Patrick for an 11 a.m. tip on Saturday.

