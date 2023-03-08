‘Just cause’ eviction protections approved in Essex

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 7:56 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Residents of Essex on Tuesday approved a charter change that would provide “Just cause” eviction protections to renters.

Under the charter change, landlords would not be able to evict tenants for no cause, like if they wanted to renovate an apartment and chose not to renew the tenant’s lease.

Essex voters approved the measure 570 to 383

The issue was also on the ballot in Winooski, and Brattleboro.

Two years ago, Burlington passed its own just cause charter change which then went to the Legislature. Governor Scott vetoed the measure over concerns it would actually reduce housing stock. Lawmakers failed to override the veto by a single vote. But with 104 Democrats in the House this session, lawmakers are more likely to be able to override a veto from the governor.

