‘Just cause’ eviction protections approved in Essex

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Residents of Essex on Tuesday approved a charter change that would provide “Just cause” eviction protections to renters.

Under the charter change, landlords would not be able to evict tenants for no cause, like if they wanted to renovate an apartment and chose not to renew the tenant’s lease.

Essex voters approved the measure 570 to 383

The issue was also on the ballot in Winooski, and Brattleboro.

Two years ago, Burlington passed its own just cause charter change which then went to the Legislature. Governor Scott vetoed the measure over concerns it would actually reduce housing stock. Lawmakers failed to override the veto by a single vote. But with 104 Democrats in the House this session, lawmakers are more likely to be able to override a veto from the governor.

Related Stories:

Protections for renters on the ballot in at least 3 Vermont communities

Vt. House fails to override ‘just cause’ eviction, ‘Clean Heat Standard’ vetoes

What’s next for Burlington renters following ‘just cause’ eviction veto?

Scott rejects tenants’ rights charter change; Lawmakers poised to override pension veto

House to vote on Burlington’s Just Cause Eviction charter change

Voters approve all Burlington ballot issues

Burlington passes ‘Just Cause Eviction’ charter change resolution

Lawsuit challenges Burlington ballot items

Just Cause Eviction concerns: Will proposed charter change allow rent control?

Burlington committee considers remedy to prevent rental evictions

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.