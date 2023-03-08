Killington voters approve plan to enable resort growth

KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Voters in Killington have approved plans for a TIF project that will lay the groundwork for more development in their community.

Residents approved Article 5, which proposed $47 million in infrastructure improvement to be funded through tax increment financing or TIF.

The plan calls for rebuilding the busy Killington Access Road and installing new municipal water lines. It would also support a new ski village and workforce housing at the Killington Resort.

Town Meeting Day voters said yes to Article 5 on a count of 337-119.

