Killington voters approve plan to enable resort growth

The Killington Ski Resort.
The Killington Ski Resort.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 9:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Voters in Killington have approved plans for a TIF project that will lay the groundwork for more development in their community.

Residents approved Article 5, which proposed $47 million in infrastructure improvement to be funded through tax increment financing or TIF.

The plan calls for rebuilding the busy Killington Access Road and installing new municipal water lines. It would also support a new ski village and workforce housing at the Killington Resort.

Town Meeting Day voters said yes to Article 5 on a count of 337-119.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mason Maltais’ life changed in 2019 when an appliance failure started a fire in his home. He...
3rd attempt at fire safety bill following deaths of Vermont kids
The woman was taken to St. Francis Medical Center in Hartford, where she was pronounced dead.
Jet in deadly flight may have had ‘trim issues’: NTSB
Officers removed the snake from the roadway to “appropriately dispose of it,” but not before...
14-foot python found on the side of the road in New York
Downtown Burlington mural
Downtown Burlington mural vandalized
The Winooski City Council is expected to become the first in Vermont-- and one of just a few in...
Winooski likely to become 2nd US city with all-LGBTQ City Council

Latest News

Burlington
Burlington petition charter changes fail; Dems have majority on Council, mayor’s office
Artist's rendering of pedestrian bridge over Interstate 89, one of several projects to be...
South Burlington voters approve $15M TIF bond, $14.5 school bond, $35M wastewater bond
File photo
Calais residents approve $450K bond to rebuild Curtis Pond Dam
Barre school budget battle
Barre low-ball school budget fails