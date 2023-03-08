LOOK: Former home belonging to magicians Siegfried & Roy on market

The former home of magicians Siegfried & Roy is on the market for $3 million. (Credit: Aaron Taylor The Real Estate Guy)
By Caitlin Lilly and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KVVU/Gray News) - If you’re in the market for a home with plenty of history, look no further than one listed in Las Vegas.

The $3 million home at 1639 Valley Drive in Las Vegas once belonged to world-famous magicians Siegfried & Roy.

A Zillow listing for the property said the main house of the “Jungle Palace” was constructed in 1954 and features two bedrooms and four bathrooms.

However, the property includes four parcels total, including the main home and three guest houses.

The Siegfried & Roy home also includes three pools, a casita and a cabana, as well as numerous other amenities.

Appropriately, the property is home to a bird sanctuary and animal enclosures, according to the Zillow listing.

To view the full listing and to see more pictures, click here.

