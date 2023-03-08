Most school, town budgets approved by voters

This week marks the start of early voting in Vermont, and ballots will be mailed out to all residents.(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Town Meeting Day may be in the rearview mirror for most of the state, but for a handful of communities where school or town budgets failed, officials are going back to the drawing board.

Out of 120 school budgets, only two were shot down Tuesday -- Alburgh and Barre. Several towns are voting at a later date and results from a handful have not been reported.

In Barre, there was a campaign to vote down the budget because some in the community thought it was too stingy.

Education officials forecast a seven percent increase in school spending this year, in part, because of inflation, mental health strains on students, special education, and staffing constraints.

Voting down school budgets is not uncommon but it gives policymakers a sense of how taxpayers are feeling about school spending. Jeffrey Francis with the Vermont Superintendents Association says in recent years only a handful of communities have been rejecting school budgets.

The Vermont League of Cities and Towns says that the vast majority of town budgets -- with the exception of Morristown -- passed. Similar to schools, local budgets were also increasing this year because of staffing constraints, inflation, and other cost pressures.

Other towns turned to voters to find new revenues to bolster property taxes. The communities of Halifax, Rutland, Stowe, Shelburne, and Londonderry gave the green light to local option and sales taxes.

