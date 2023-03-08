New Rutland mayor says attracting new families a top priority

By Adam Sullivan
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Mike Doneges is Rutland’s new mayor after a big upset Tuesday night.

Doneges beat the three-term incumbent Mayor Dave Allaire 1,710 to 1,317.

Doneges was a member of the Rutland Board of Alderman and is a Rutland native who moved away after graduating from Rutland High School. He returned in 2016 and says he plans to invest in the city to have it grow to be a place where people want to raise their families.

“If we can put the positive things that are happening in Rutland -- all the great stuff that happens here already -- start to put that out there, that’s going to build the momentum to keep those positive stories and that positive image going,” Doneges said.

He says Allaire reached out to him Tuesday night and offered to help through the transition.

Doneges will take office on March 15.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

