New water leak detection saving Vt. municipalities money

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont environmental officials say the state saved millions of gallons of water last year thanks to technology to detect leaks.

The Department of Environmental Conservation offered a free leak detection service for the state’s public water systems. Using sound waves, they found 21 leaks in 17 systems across the state last year, saving 30.5 million gallons of water, or enough to fill 46 Olympic size swimming pools.

DEC’s Joshua Lochhead says keeping the water where it’s supposed to be is all about cost savings. “Treat it and get it out through the pipes and get it to the customers. But if it is just going out underground somewhere, you’re working to make it but you’re not getting anything back for it, so the number one is the cost,” he said.

He says fixing leaks will increase the life of pumps and filters, too.

Funding for the program will double with an injection of federal infrastructure law funding, with the hope they can help more communities this year.

