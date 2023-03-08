Newbury residents vote to tell state “no” to Juvenile center

NEWBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - On Town Meeting Day, Newbury voters said they don’t want a juvenile detention center built in their community.

By a vote of 601 to just 56, voters said “yes” to having their select board members tell state leaders they don’t want the facility.

The state wants to build a six-bed facility for young offenders at the end of a dirt road.

Locals said the site is too far from the police department and not the right fit for the town.

The town’s development review board denied a permit but the Scott administration appealed and won in environmental court.

The town appealed that decision to the Vermont Supreme Court and is still waiting on a ruling.

Related Stories:

Judge greenlights juvenile offender facility in Newbury

Where will they go? Vermont scrambles to find housing for violent juvenile offenders

Vt. lawmakers address juvenile detention capacity crisis

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.