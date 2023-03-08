Newbury residents vote to tell state ‘no’ to juvenile center

On Town Meeting Day Newbury voters said they don’t want a juvenile detention center built in their community.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 7:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
By a vote of 601 to just 56, voters said “yes” to having their select board members tell state leaders they don’t want the facility.

The state wants to build a six-bed facility for young offenders at the end of a dirt road.

Locals said the site is too far from the police department and not the right fit for the town.

The town’s development review board denied a permit but the Scott administration appealed and won in environmental court.

The town appealed that decision to the Vermont Supreme Court and is still waiting on a ruling.

