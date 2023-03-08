NH National Guard helping state prison due to staff shortage

New Hampshire National Guard soldiers and airmen are working at the state prison for men in...
New Hampshire National Guard soldiers and airmen are working at the state prison for men in Concord for the next three months to help corrections officials with a staff shortage. - File photo(Action News 5)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Eighteen New Hampshire National Guard soldiers and airmen are working at the state prison for men in Concord for the next three months to help corrections officials with a staff shortage.

“The New Hampshire National Guard was requested by the Department of Corrections to support the state prison for their shortage of corrections officials,” Maj. Gen. David Mikolaities told WMUR-TV.

He said they will help with “internal correctional control tower procedures that will have no sort of direct impact with any prisoners.”

The vacancy rate for entry-level corrections officers is 51 percent, according to the department.

