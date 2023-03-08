NY man dies after snowmobile crashes through Adirondack lake

SCHROON, N.Y. (WCAX) - A New York man died over the weekend after his snowmobile crashed through the ice on an Adirondack lake.

New York State Police say Paul Lelleher, 71, of Schenectady, was snowmobiling Saturday on Schroon Lake with his family when he fell through the ice. They say family members were unable to locate him in the whiteout conditions and called for help.

Forest rangers using an airboat were able to recover his body.

