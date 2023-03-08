NY man dies after snowmobile crashes through Adirondack lake

(MGN)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCHROON, N.Y. (WCAX) - A New York man died over the weekend after his snowmobile crashed through the ice on an Adirondack lake.

New York State Police say Paul Lelleher, 71, of Schenectady, was snowmobiling Saturday on Schroon Lake with his family when he fell through the ice. They say family members were unable to locate him in the whiteout conditions and called for help.

Forest rangers using an airboat were able to recover his body.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington
Big wins for Burlington Dems; voters strike down police oversight charter change
Downtown Burlington mural
Downtown Burlington mural vandalized
Chad Paquette
Winooski man facing burglary charges
Officers removed the snake from the roadway to “appropriately dispose of it,” but not before...
14-foot python found on the side of the road in New York
File photo
NH school bus driver accused of assaulting students with disabilities

Latest News

mm
Vermonters helping Haiti through art
MM
Why experts say a promising new Alzheimer's drug is different
South Burlington-based Beta Technologies is expanding north of the border. - File photo
South Burlington-based Beta Technologies expands to Montreal
mm
Richford resident killed in house fire
mm
More Vermont communities adopt 'Declaration of Inclusion'