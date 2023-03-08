Randolph rejects resurrecting police department

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - Voters in Randolph Tuesday said “no” to re-establishing the local police department.

The final tally was 227 to 136 yes. About 1,500 people living in what’s known as the “Police District” in town would have paid the nearly $500,000 bill.

The department shut down in 2018 and the town hired the Orange County Sheriff’s Office $300,000 to fill the gaps. But the Sheriff recently pulled out of the town contract due to its own staffing problems. Vermont State Police are providing some coverage right now.

It’s one of several towns that has debated the need for local police. Waterbury residents in 2017 opted to get rid of their local force when the town and village merged.

