Randolph rejects resurrecting police department

RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - Voters in Randolph Tuesday said “no” to re-establishing the local police department.

The final tally was 227 to 136 yes. About 1,500 people living in what’s known as the “Police District” in town would have paid the nearly $500,000 bill.

The department shut down in 2018 and the town hired the Orange County Sheriff’s Office $300,000 to fill the gaps. But the Sheriff recently pulled out of the town contract due to its own staffing problems. Vermont State Police are providing some coverage right now.

It’s one of several towns that has debated the need for local police. Waterbury residents in 2017 opted to get rid of their local force when the town and village merged.

Related Stories:

Orange County Sheriff says staffing crisis jeopardizes department

Does Randolph need a police force?

Randolph considering future of police, hands off duty to sheriff

Randolph police chief back in court

Vt. state troopers begin new beat in Waterbury

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.