Report: Vermont gets ‘C+’ for energy infrastructure

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s energy infrastructure needs work.

In a recent report card, the American Society for Civil Engineers gave the state’s energy sector a “C+”-- down from a “B-” in 2019.

They highlight Vermont’s lack of in-state renewable generation compared to the energy the state consumes. They say Vermont consumes three times the energy it produces and that leads to energy costs that are higher than the national average. Another big problem, they say, is the state’s lack of reliable transmission.

“What we are seeing is a severe lack of transmission availability. We may be able to produce energy in some of our more rural areas in state, but getting that energy to users is something we really need to improve on,” said the society’s Jessica Louisos.

In one bright spot, the report found Vermont households use less energy than 80% of other states.

