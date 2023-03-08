Sen. Sanders reaffirms support for student debt relief

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 8:15 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A group of lawmakers on Capitol Hill said student debt relief is the key to the American Dream.

Senators including Vermont independent Bernie Sanders and New York Democrat Chuck Schumer, along with a handful of representatives, wrote to the Biden administration affirming continued support for the president’s plan.

They said it’s a lifeline for many Black and Latino Americans and it’s an important step to get millions of Americans back on track after the pandemic.

The Supreme Court will likely issue its decision closer to summer.

