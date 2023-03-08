Shelburne voters approve local options tax

File Photo
File Photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 7:47 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - Voters in Shelburne said yes to adding sales, meals, alcoholic beverages, and room taxes.

The tax passed by 838 to 593. Now that Shelburne has local support, they’ll need to be signed on by the legislature before implementation, as will any other local options taxes that pass.

Voters in Halifax and Londonderry were deciding on a rooms tax while Rutland City and Stowe residents voted on a sales tax, those results are not yet available.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Downtown Burlington mural
Downtown Burlington mural vandalized
Officers removed the snake from the roadway to “appropriately dispose of it,” but not before...
14-foot python found on the side of the road in New York
File photo
NH school bus driver accused of assaulting students with disabilities
Proposed Colchester Rec Center
Colchester residents express concern over proposed rec center
Riders on an Amtrak train that runs from Maine to Boston will soon have to hold off on buying...
Live Free, But Dry: No NH booze during Maine-to-Boston train

Latest News

File Photo
Newbury residents vote to tell state “no” to Juvenile center
In a battle for more housing in Burlington, state lawmakers are looking to stop the University...
Vt. lawmakers look to cap UVM growth until Burlington’s housing can catch up
Chad Paquette, 43
Winooski man facing burglary charges
EVICITIONS
'Just cause' eviction protections pass in Essex, Winooski; fail in Brattleboro