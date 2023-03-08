Shelburne voters approve local options tax

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - Voters in Shelburne said yes to adding sales, meals, alcoholic beverages, and room taxes.

The tax passed by 838 to 593. Now that Shelburne has local support, they’ll need to be signed on by the legislature before implementation, as will any other local options taxes that pass.

Voters in Halifax and Londonderry were deciding on a rooms tax while Rutland City and Stowe residents voted on a sales tax, those results are not yet available.

