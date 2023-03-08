South Burlington-based Beta Technologies expands to Montreal

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington-based Beta Technologies is expanding north of the border.

Beta says its new Montreal engineering hub will support its electric aircraft production. That site will focus on structural engineering and materials processing.

Right now, it’s starting out with 50 employees but they will significantly increase that by the end of the year.

Beta says it was a natural fit because Montreal is one of the aerospace capitals of the world and they will be able to tap into the talent there.

Related Stories:

Beta announces St. Albans expansion plans

Vermont aerospace companies showcased at Montreal forum

Burlington City Council approves long-term lease for Beta Technologies

Beta Technologies clears big hurdle in plans to build new facility

Beta announces $375M in new financing

Burlington electric plane startup seeks permit for major expansion

Vermont tech company strikes deal to sell electric aircraft to UPS

Burlington company’s electric plane dreams aim to revolutionize aviation

Electric plane company to expand at Burlington airport

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.