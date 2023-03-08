South Burlington-based Beta Technologies expands to Montreal

South Burlington-based Beta Technologies is expanding north of the border. - File photo
South Burlington-based Beta Technologies is expanding north of the border. - File photo
By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:20 PM EST
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington-based Beta Technologies is expanding north of the border.

Beta says its new Montreal engineering hub will support its electric aircraft production. That site will focus on structural engineering and materials processing.

Right now, it’s starting out with 50 employees but they will significantly increase that by the end of the year.

Beta says it was a natural fit because Montreal is one of the aerospace capitals of the world and they will be able to tap into the talent there.

