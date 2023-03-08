South Burlington voters approve $15M TIF bond, $14.5 school bond, $35M wastewater bond

Artist's rendering of pedestrian bridge over Interstate 89, one of several projects to be...
Artist's rendering of pedestrian bridge over Interstate 89, one of several projects to be funded with a $15M TIF bond.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 9:54 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington voters were feeling generous Tuesday, approving several big bond measures on the ballot for city infrastructure and schools.

A $15 million tax increment financing bond would be used to pay for major projects including connecting roads in the new city center and streetscape improvements on Williston Road. TIF money will also be used to pay for the bike and pedestrian bridge over Interstate 89.

TIF funding means the increase in property value in the city center district is what will ultimately pay for the development there.

“Next, they can see us finishing those designs -- a few more community meetings on designs for these four projects -- then going out to bid this in the coming 12 months with construction starting anywhere between next construction season or 2026,” said South Burlington City Manager Jessie Baker

Nearly 72% of voters who voted on this item were in favor.

Baker says they expect to see $150 million of private development in the downtown hub in coming years.

VOTERS APPROVE $14.5M BOND FOR MODULAR CLASSROOMS

South Burlington voters also approved a $14.5 million bond to create additional classroom space at a couple of schools. The vote was 2237 to 1096.

The funds will be used to create eight, zero-energy modular external connecting classrooms. They’ll be placed at the Rick Marcotte Central School and Orchard Elementary School.

$34M WASTEWATER TREATMENT BOND APPROVED

Voters also approved a $34 million bond measure to upgrade aging wastewater treatment facilities.

