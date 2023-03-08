Spotlight on International Women’s Day

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Wednesday is International Women’s Day, celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women.

From demands for constitutional rights in Islamabad to calls for economic parity in Manila, Paris and Madrid, International Women’s Day demonstrations in cities around the world Wednesday highlighted the unfinished work of providing equity for half of the planet’s population.

One of the organizations in Vermont that promotes and advocates for women in the workplace is Vermont Works for Women. They have after-school programs and camps. For adults, they provide skill training and employment support. at the top of their agenda is pay equity.

“We still see women are earning 83 cents to every man’s dollar, and so there’s still a lot of awareness that needs to be done. There needs to be understanding across industries that this gap really impacts our families, our communities, and the actual growth that women and the potential that women can have in these careers,” said the organization’s Ronnie Basden.

Vermont Works for Women is heavily focused on getting more women in the trades, especially construction, electrical, plumbing, and weatherization -- high-paying jobs that are hiring right now.

