Stowe residents approve negotiating new tax break for farmers

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Stowe residents voted on Town Meeting Day to allow the select board to negotiate a new “farmers contract.”

The contract currently allows farmland to be assessed with a reduced rate of $200 per acre, though, officials expect it will be closer to a reduction of $325 per acre.

Farmers in Stowe have previously said farms there couldn’t survive without this tax break.

Click here to see voting results on the town’s website.

