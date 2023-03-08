Stowe residents approve negotiating new tax break for farmers
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Stowe residents voted on Town Meeting Day to allow the select board to negotiate a new “farmers contract.”
The contract currently allows farmland to be assessed with a reduced rate of $200 per acre, though, officials expect it will be closer to a reduction of $325 per acre.
Farmers in Stowe have previously said farms there couldn’t survive without this tax break.
