Stowe Rotary pokes fun at stuck trucks on Notch Road with online raffle

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Spring is approaching and that means the Notch Road should be opening back up soon. And that means we will most likely see an out-of-state big rig get stuck on the narrow, twisting pass between Stowe and Cambridge.

Now, one rotary club is making light of the situation. The Stowe Rotary Club is having what they call a “Stuck Truck Online Pool.” People can bet on when the first truck of the year will get stuck on the road, paying $10 to participate.

After the first truck gets stuck, the winner of the raffle will get half the proceeds; the other half will go to the Stowe Rotary Scholarship Fund.

“We’ve tried signs, we’ve tried PR campaigns. So this year, the Stowe Rotary Club decided, you know, in order to generate a little discussion around the issue, also raise some money for some good local causes, we decided to have a betting pool. I think it’s going to give people some smiles and it’s going to turn a negative thing into a positive thing,” said Robert Roper of the Stowe Rotary Club.

The Rotary says if this year’s poll goes well, they will do it again-- that is if a truck gets stuck.

