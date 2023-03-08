Vermonter helping Haiti through art

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington has no shortage of artists but one in the New North End is using his artistic skills for good. Pievy Polye, a Haitian Vermonter is doing everything he can to help his home country, and nowadays that effort takes shape on the canvas.

Pievy Polyte is a busy guy. “I am a chef, too. I go to cooking school, agriculture, and art school,” Polyte said.

He’s also a business owner. In 2005, he founded Peak Macaya Co-op in his home country of Haiti, nestled on the country’s second-largest mountain. “If the farmers don’t have land, I give them a piece of land and I provide them some seeds and stuff, and we teach them farming,” he said.

Over 1,000 acres all filled with coffee plants. Farmers give a percentage of their sales back to the co-op, which funds the only school in the region, which was also built by Polyte. He says about 500 kids go there. “When Matthew passed in 2016, it destroyed most of everything,” Polyte said.

Hurricane Matthew destroyed basically everything that Polyte had built and left him trying to think of ways to help his farmers. “If I didn’t do something at this time, Peak Macaya Co-op would just go down,” Polyte said. “We don’t have any government in Haiti. In Haiti, it’s like someone like me who wants to do something for the community. You want to stand with your community, you stand with your community.”

Standing with his community, Polyte moved to Vermont to work and send money back. He worked two full-time jobs -- one delivering packages, and the other landscaping. “People always ask me if I sleep,” he said.

Tuckered out from the grind, Polyte turned to art -- colorful images inspired by the colors of the Caribbean. He paints custom work -- and sells them to raise money to help rebuild back at Peak Macaya. “Every day, keep focus making paintings, paintings, paintings,” he said.

His newest project is installing 27 composting toilets back home. And this May, his goal is to plant some 30,000 coffee plants on Peak Macaya. “I give farmer’s coffee plants to plant because I want the economy back in the mountain,” Polyte said.

Helping to fund a better life for his community 1,700 miles away, one painting at a time.

