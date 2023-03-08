Voters decide on key mayoral races

File photo
File photo
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 8:40 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Town Meeting Day included elections for several mayoral seats around the state including Montpelier, Newport, and Rutland.

In Montpelier, City Councilor Jack McCullough bested two other opponents, pulling in 1,126 votes. Runner-up Dan Jones earned 708 votes. And Richard Sheir ended up with 272.

McCullough has been on the council for five years and stressed his experience. He emphasized his work in the city’s sewer plan and efforts to improve workforce housing.

In Newport, Beth Barnes was elected mayor for the next two years with nearly half of the total vote. She beats challengers Carl P. King, Roderick Owens, and Nathan St. George.

Related Stories:

Newport mayoral candidates make pitch ahead of Town Meeting Day

Montpelier residents to vote on new mayor

Rutland mayoral candidates campaign ahead of Town Meeting Day

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mason Maltais’ life changed in 2019 when an appliance failure started a fire in his home. He...
3rd attempt at fire safety bill following deaths of Vermont kids
The woman was taken to St. Francis Medical Center in Hartford, where she was pronounced dead.
Jet in deadly flight may have had ‘trim issues’: NTSB
Officers removed the snake from the roadway to “appropriately dispose of it,” but not before...
14-foot python found on the side of the road in New York
Downtown Burlington mural
Downtown Burlington mural vandalized
The Winooski City Council is expected to become the first in Vermont-- and one of just a few in...
Winooski likely to become 2nd US city with all-LGBTQ City Council

Latest News

File photo
‘Just cause’ eviction protections approved in Essex, Winooski
Burlington
Burlington petition charter changes fail; Dems have majority on Council, mayor’s office
Artist's rendering
Colchester residents approve rec center
Winooski City Hall-File photo
Winooski becomes 2nd US city with all LGBTQ City Council