Voters decide on key mayoral races

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Town Meeting Day included elections for several mayoral seats around the state including Montpelier, Newport, and Rutland.

In Montpelier, City Councilor Jack McCullough bested two other opponents, pulling in 1,126 votes. Runner-up Dan Jones earned 708 votes. And Richard Sheir ended up with 272.

McCullough has been on the council for five years and stressed his experience. He emphasized his work in the city’s sewer plan and efforts to improve workforce housing.

In Newport, Beth Barnes was elected mayor for the next two years with nearly half of the total vote. She beats challengers Carl P. King, Roderick Owens, and Nathan St. George.

