Wildlife Watch: Amphibian hibernation
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 7:18 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With spring approaching in the next few months, peepers and other amphibians will soon be emerging.
In this week’s Wildlife Watch, Ike Bendavid visited with ECHO, Leahy Center for Lake Champlain specialist Ben Gorbach, to learn about how these critters survive the winter.
