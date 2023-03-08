Wildlife Watch: Amphibian hibernation

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With spring approaching in the next few months, peepers and other amphibians will soon be emerging.

In this week’s Wildlife Watch, Ike Bendavid visited with ECHO, Leahy Center for Lake Champlain specialist Ben Gorbach, to learn about how these critters survive the winter.

Related Stories:

Wildlife Watch: Scientists try to spot the rare spotted turtle

Drop in roadkill tied to work-from-home

Wildlife Watch: The secret life of vernal pools

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.