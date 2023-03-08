Winooski becomes 2nd US city with all LGBTQ City Council

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - As expected, Winooski now has the state’s first city council made up entirely of councilors who identify as part of the LGBTQ community. It’s also just the second in the nation.

The Winooski City Council had two open seats and only two candidates were running, both of whom identify as part of the LGBTQ community. Voters on Town Meeting Day said yes to Charles Judge and reelected Bryn Oakleaf. They join two other LGBTQ councilors whose seats were not up for election this year.

Councilors say the first community to have an all-LGBTQ council was Palm Springs, California.

Click here for Winooski’s unofficial results.

