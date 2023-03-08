Winooski man facing burglary charges

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Winooski man with a lengthy criminal history is behind bars facing burglary charges.

Burlington police say early Monday morning, three people, including 43-year-old Chad Paquette smashed the front door to the Champlain Farms on Shelburne Road.

Police say the suspects stole several packs of cigarettes in a trash bag. Hours later, police responded to what appeared to be the same three people trying to break into a car on North Champlain Street. Police arrested Paquette after a brief foot pursuit.

Paquette is in prison on an outstanding ‘no bail’ arrest warrant stemming from previous violations.

