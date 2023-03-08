Winooski man facing burglary charges

Chad Paquette, 43
Chad Paquette, 43(Courtesy: Burlington Police Department)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 11:49 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Winooski man with a lengthy criminal history is behind bars facing burglary charges.

Burlington police say early Monday morning, three people, including 43-year-old Chad Paquette smashed the front door to the Champlain Farms on Shelburne Road.

Police say the suspects stole several packs of cigarettes in a trash bag. Hours later, police responded to what appeared to be the same three people trying to break into a car on North Champlain Street. Police arrested Paquette after a brief foot pursuit.

Paquette is in prison on an outstanding ‘no bail’ arrest warrant stemming from previous violations.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mason Maltais’ life changed in 2019 when an appliance failure started a fire in his home. He...
3rd attempt at fire safety bill following deaths of Vermont kids
The woman was taken to St. Francis Medical Center in Hartford, where she was pronounced dead.
Jet in deadly flight may have had ‘trim issues’: NTSB
Officers removed the snake from the roadway to “appropriately dispose of it,” but not before...
14-foot python found on the side of the road in New York
Downtown Burlington mural
Downtown Burlington mural vandalized
The Winooski City Council is expected to become the first in Vermont-- and one of just a few in...
Winooski likely to become 2nd US city with all-LGBTQ City Council

Latest News

EVICITIONS
'Just cause' eviction protections pass in Essex, Winooski; fail in Brattleboro
south burlington
South Burlington voters approve $15M TIF bond, $14.5M school bond, $35M wastewater bond
colchester town hall
Colchester residents approve rec center
city hall
Big wins for Burlington Dems; voters strike down police oversight charter change